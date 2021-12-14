Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Shares Gap Up to $12.69

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.69, but opened at $13.64. Nam Tai Property shares last traded at $13.06, with a volume of 3,931 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Nam Tai Property from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter. Nam Tai Property had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 32.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTP. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Nam Tai Property during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nam Tai Property by 60.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Nam Tai Property by 803.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,218 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Nam Tai Property in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nam Tai Property in the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. 29.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile (NYSE:NTP)

Nam Tai Property, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

