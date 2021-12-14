Short Interest in Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Decreases By 87.5%

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the November 15th total of 494,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 743,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNGAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

OTCMKTS PNGAY traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.60. 610,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,699. The company has a market cap of $133.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.57. Ping An Insurance has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $26.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.61.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

