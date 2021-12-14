PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 89.3% from the November 15th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PBCRY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.71. 50,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,705. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $15.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.2273 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk provides commercial banking and other financial services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Treasury, and Others. The firm offers deposits account, transaction banking, electronic banking, cash management, credit cards, bank assurance, credit facilities, bank guarantees, export-import facilities, foreign exchange facilities, and investment products.

