Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 814 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

PZA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.12. 1,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,831. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.14. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $27.51.

