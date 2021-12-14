Moseley Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1.2% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 0.7% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1.2% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Sysco by 0.5% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,322. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.43.

SYY stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.61. The company had a trading volume of 58,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,675. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.04. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

