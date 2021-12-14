DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DocuSign by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,213,000 after acquiring an additional 628,686 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in DocuSign by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DocuSign by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,881 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in DocuSign by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,092,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,048,000 after acquiring an additional 525,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DOCU traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.63. 52,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,275,771. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.96. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.51 and a 12 month high of $314.76.
DOCU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their target price on DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.00.
In other DocuSign news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 33,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
