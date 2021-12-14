DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DocuSign by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,213,000 after acquiring an additional 628,686 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in DocuSign by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DocuSign by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,881 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in DocuSign by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,092,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,048,000 after acquiring an additional 525,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of DOCU traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.63. 52,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,275,771. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.96. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.51 and a 12 month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their target price on DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

In other DocuSign news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 33,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.