Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $3.01 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Eaton makes up about 1.5% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 283.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,455,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,350 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 256.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,756 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Eaton by 473.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 908,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,642,000 after acquiring an additional 750,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its position in Eaton by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,610,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,646,000 after acquiring an additional 622,537 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.85. 12,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.35. The company has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $113.79 and a one year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.