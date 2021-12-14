Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 10.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $90,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 34,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valero Energy stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.76. The stock had a trading volume of 41,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,941. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of -62.59, a P/E/G ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently -359.63%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

