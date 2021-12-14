Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Focused Investors LLC

Focused Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet accounts for about 2.9% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Zimmer Biomet worth $88,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amundi acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $428,284,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 754.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,999,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,746 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $973,870,000 after acquiring an additional 928,419 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at about $135,601,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at about $128,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,580. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.06. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.55 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.08.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

