Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Gap Up to $22.29

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.29, but opened at $23.10. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 1,219 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huaneng Power International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huaneng Power International, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International in the 3rd quarter worth about $613,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

