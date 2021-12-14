Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Acquires 39,688 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,399 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,688 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned 0.44% of Immersion worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IMMR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Immersion in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Immersion by 135.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Immersion by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Immersion by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Immersion by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IMMR traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $5.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,156. The firm has a market cap of $172.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.44. Immersion Co. has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $16.64.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 53.02% and a return on equity of 19.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 4,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $27,134.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Martin sold 640,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $4,704,073.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,164,041 shares of company stock worth $8,385,989. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities cut Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

