Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) is Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,184 shares during the quarter. Beyond Meat comprises approximately 1.5% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $9,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 7.1% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 175.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 28.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 51.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

BYND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus downgraded Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.31.

Shares of BYND stock traded up $4.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.97. The stock had a trading volume of 142,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,297. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.76 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.79. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.06 and a 12-month high of $221.00. The company has a current ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $106.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.13 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.