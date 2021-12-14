Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Shares Acquired by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Harvard Bioscience worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,925,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,043,000 after acquiring an additional 402,541 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter worth $2,868,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 423,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 176,253 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 1,019.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 147,655 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 135,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

NASDAQ:HBIO traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $6.95. 1,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.64 million, a P/E ratio of -138.40 and a beta of 1.77. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $29.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.