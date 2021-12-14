Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up to $9.84

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.84, but opened at $10.17. Gold Fields shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 58,346 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GFI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 116.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 76.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 23.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Company Profile (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.