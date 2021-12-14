Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up to $9.84

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.84, but opened at $10.17. Gold Fields shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 58,346 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GFI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.51.
Gold Fields Company Profile (NYSE:GFI)
Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
