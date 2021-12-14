CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Holdings Lifted by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDNA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CareDx by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in CareDx by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 9.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CareDx by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

CDNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

NASDAQ CDNA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,913. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $39.16 and a 52-week high of $99.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.89 and a beta of 0.57.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $646,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $1,634,625. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

