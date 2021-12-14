$515.50 Million in Sales Expected for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) to announce $515.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $512.20 million to $519.00 million. Stitch Fix posted sales of $504.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stitch Fix.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

In other news, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $1,007,046.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $814,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 265,211 shares of company stock valued at $8,889,394. Insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Stitch Fix by 75.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Stitch Fix by 40.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.86. The stock had a trading volume of 34,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,819. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.09 and a beta of 1.86. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $113.76.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stitch Fix (SFIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.