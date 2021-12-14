Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Down to $22.72

Exscientia Ltd (NASDAQ:EXAI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.72, but opened at $20.41. Exscientia shares last traded at $21.48, with a volume of 559 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXAI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Exscientia in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Exscientia in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Exscientia in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Get Exscientia alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.24.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exscientia Ltd will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Exscientia Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.