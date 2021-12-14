Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,642 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned 0.23% of Aspen Aerogels worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.30.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $844,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,120,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,940 shares of company stock valued at $5,746,092. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aspen Aerogels stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,254. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.87. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -57.14 and a beta of 1.59. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $30.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.87 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

