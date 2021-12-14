Hedeker Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF)

Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC owned 2.25% of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $21.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,479. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.16. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $23.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

