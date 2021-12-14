Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV Takes $70,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 52 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

SHOP stock traded down $2.65 on Tuesday, reaching $1,394.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,979. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,493.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,468.92. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,005.14 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92. The firm has a market cap of $173.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.01, a PEG ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHOP. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,598.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,636.08.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

