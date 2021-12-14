Qudian (NYSE:QD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.20 EPS

Qudian (NYSE:QD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($1.20), Yahoo Finance reports. Qudian had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 80.99%.

Shares of NYSE QD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 39,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,773,131. The stock has a market cap of $271.98 million, a P/E ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 24.60, a quick ratio of 24.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Qudian has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qudian stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,902 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.06% of Qudian worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qudian Inc is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products.

