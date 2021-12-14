Jabodon PT Co. Takes Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,491,000. ServiceNow accounts for about 3.5% of Jabodon PT Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 22.7% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 15.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in ServiceNow by 13.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total transaction of $1,202,993.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,070 shares of company stock worth $16,864,712 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $23.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $632.41. 12,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,349. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $662.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $609.16. The firm has a market cap of $125.85 billion, a PE ratio of 601.78, a P/E/G ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.02.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $850.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.48.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

