Jabodon PT Co. Invests $4.08 Million in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 72,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,080,000. Pacira BioSciences accounts for 1.7% of Jabodon PT Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCRX. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 5,968.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.25. 2,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,675. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.93. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

PCRX has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

