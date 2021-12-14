State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $331.82 Million Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,814,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,919 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF comprises about 1.0% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $331,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,395.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

INDA traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,000,793 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.26. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

