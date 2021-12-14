State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 821,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,486 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $79,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.14. The company had a trading volume of 285,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,852,810. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $61.86 and a fifty-two week high of $105.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.87 and its 200 day moving average is $97.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.79.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.