State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 25,014 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,376,542 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 25,014 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Intel worth $126,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 3.0% during the third quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Intel by 12.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 477,711 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,452,000 after purchasing an additional 54,133 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 2.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 63,118 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 2,944.6% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155,883 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Intel by 4.9% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $49.76. The company had a trading volume of 437,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,845,813. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $45.24 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $202.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

