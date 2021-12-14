State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,087 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,087 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Linde worth $89,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on LIN shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.33.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $335.05. 17,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,775. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.82. Linde plc has a one year low of $240.80 and a one year high of $340.16. The company has a market cap of $171.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Linde’s payout ratio is 62.44%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

