iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.8% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $1,367,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 82.8% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 68.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM opened at $216.04 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $189.88 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.24.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

