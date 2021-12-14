Executive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 167 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,313 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,723,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,874,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,551,633,000 after purchasing an additional 81,995 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $35,813,250 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $478.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $444.25 and a 200 day moving average of $422.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $320.35 and a 52 week high of $480.26. The company has a market capitalization of $450.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $490.83.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

