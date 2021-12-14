Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,054 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in American Express by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.78.

NYSE AXP opened at $163.30 on Tuesday. American Express has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $189.03. The stock has a market cap of $126.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 17.97%.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

