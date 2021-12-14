Eads & Heald Wealth Management Purchases 405 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 155,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $381,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FAST. Stephens boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

FAST opened at $64.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.24. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $64.46.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.26%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

