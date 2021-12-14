Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $613,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $84.33 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.76. The stock has a market cap of $126.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

