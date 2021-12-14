NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,166,888,000 after purchasing an additional 483,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in NIKE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,553,435,000 after buying an additional 217,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,423,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,146,330,000 after buying an additional 399,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NIKE by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,411,117 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,299,430,000 after purchasing an additional 238,590 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $166.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $264.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.21. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.36%.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target (up previously from $166.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.47.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

