Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Receives $121.15 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.15.
EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NYSE EW opened at $120.74 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $123.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87.
In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $3,636,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,881 shares of company stock worth $15,812,388. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.
About Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
