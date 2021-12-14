Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Receives $121.15 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.15.

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $120.74 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $123.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $3,636,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,881 shares of company stock worth $15,812,388. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

