Westpac Banking Corp Sells 15,600 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $22,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW opened at $257.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.73. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.80%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.73.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

