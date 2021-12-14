Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.4% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

JNJ stock opened at $168.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $443.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $148.99 and a 52 week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

