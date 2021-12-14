Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 603 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of AMD opened at $133.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.89. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $6,153,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $3,469,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 505,826 shares of company stock valued at $72,649,321. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.