Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 232 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 182,474 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 246,556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,371,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,172 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Erste Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $133.80 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.69 and its 200 day moving average is $109.89.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $17,965,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 505,826 shares of company stock worth $72,649,321 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

