Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Trimmed by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,337 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in Facebook by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in Facebook by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total transaction of $40,202.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.52, for a total value of $28,718,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,422,638 shares of company stock valued at $482,446,187 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $334.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $330.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.38. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $930.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

