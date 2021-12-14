Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,037 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $18,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $265,853.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZTS opened at $232.36 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $233.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.88. The company has a market cap of $109.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.99, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.30.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

