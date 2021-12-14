Energi (NRG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $65.91 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 14th. Energi has a market capitalization of $65.91 million and approximately $175,970.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00002906 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.61 or 0.00172325 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002887 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00019550 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $245.62 or 0.00518617 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00058389 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007195 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 47,893,765 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

