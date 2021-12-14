Trellis Advisors LLC Has $424,000 Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Trellis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,005,650,000 after purchasing an additional 263,760 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $63,750,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,169,709,000 after purchasing an additional 206,018 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,286.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,078,000 after purchasing an additional 184,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $429,262,000 after purchasing an additional 155,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $293.47. The company had a trading volume of 9,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,960. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.46 and a fifty-two week high of $309.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $283.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.60.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

