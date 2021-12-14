Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) Receives GBX 2,181.70 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,201.70 ($29.10).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RDSB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,865 ($24.65) to GBX 2,089 ($27.61) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,150 ($28.41) to GBX 2,100 ($27.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,200 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,350 ($31.06) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($28.08) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of RDSB stock traded up GBX 17.40 ($0.23) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,632.20 ($21.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,133,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,833,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,686.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,513.02. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,227 ($16.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,813.40 ($23.96). The company has a market capitalization of £125.92 billion and a PE ratio of 36.16.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is 1.67%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

