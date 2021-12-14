Trellis Advisors LLC Sells 1,373 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Trellis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF makes up 1.4% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 80.6% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

NYSEARCA:DSI traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.17. 4,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,117. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $69.37 and a 12-month high of $93.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.40.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

