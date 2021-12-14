Hedeker Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Acuity Brands comprises approximately 1.3% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of Acuity Brands worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

AYI stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,950. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $224.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.99 and its 200-day moving average is $188.80.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.19%.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AYI. Cowen lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.27.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.