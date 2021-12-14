Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to Announce $1.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will report $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.21. Tri Pointe Homes reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.82 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

TPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

NYSE TPH traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $26.92. 5,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,142. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.46. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

