Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 280.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,162. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $93.62 and a twelve month high of $139.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.70.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

Separately, Stephens upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

