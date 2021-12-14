Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.91

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 18475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yatsen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $894.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 35.40% and a negative net margin of 41.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 3rd quarter worth $1,898,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its stake in shares of Yatsen by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 977,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 653,151 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Yatsen by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Yatsen by 1,069.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,510,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,473,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354,866 shares during the last quarter. 29.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yatsen Company Profile (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

