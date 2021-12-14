Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.54

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$6.54 and last traded at C$6.61, with a volume of 544951 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.77.

A number of research firms have commented on K. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.28.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

