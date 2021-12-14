TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.23

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.23 and last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 1961 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.03.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPIC. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.69.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $562.00 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.58.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in TPI Composites by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

